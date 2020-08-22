Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine

Shafaq News / The Minister of Agricultural Jihad, Kazem Khavazi, announced on Saturday that an Iranian Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Razi Institute has passed the stage of testing on animals and preparing it to enter the first phase of the clinical trial, hoping that this will led to the production of the vaccine in the country.

Today, the official Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Khavazi as saying that “the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute is the largest institution for producing vaccines in the country, which was established about 95 years ago.”

He added, "Our colleagues, under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, have conducted research to find this vaccine, which has successfully passed all stages of animal testing, and our colleagues are currently working on preparing documents for this to be submitted to the Ministry and obtain permission to start the first phase of clinical trials."



