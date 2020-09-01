ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Federal Police Command announced on Tuesday that it had arrested an ISIS terrorist in the southwest of Kirkuk governorate.

The command said in a statement that the nineteenth brigade of the Fifth Division of the Federal Police carried out a security operation in coordination with the division’s intelligence according to intelligence information about the presence of a wanted terrorist.

The police clashed with the terrorist then arrested him.

The statement added that the terrorist had recruited two of his sons and his brother among the terrorist gangs during their control of the district.



