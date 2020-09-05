Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

ISIS’s Sharia Mufti formation ends

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-05T11:30:03+0000
ISIS’s Sharia Mufti formation ends

Shafaq News / Today, Saturday, Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi revealed the end of “Sharia Mufti “ in ISIS.

The Al-Hashd media spokesman Ali Hashem al-Husseini told Shafaq News agency that ISIS, and before it, al-Qaeda established the so-called “Sharia Mufti” formations to attract people to join terrorist organizations under jihadist titles, indicating that the terrorist organizations targeted “Sunni areas” to build Bases for support and sectarian incitement.

Al-Husseini stressed that the security forces and PMF were able to end the "myths" of the Sharia Mufti and the terrorist organizations' loss of a false ideological base through which they aimed to establish extremist terrorist areas supported by regional and global powers and states.

He pointed out that ISIS lost 97% of its power after the end of Sharia mufti, which did not find any acceptance in all Sunni areas, and which, through Sunnis security and intelligence cooperation with the security services and Al-Hashd, contributed to getting rid of ISIS.

Social researchers believe that extremism spread at its beginning after the fall of the former regime in rural and remote semi-isolated areas in mixed population governorates, stressing that al-Qaeda and ISIS took advantage of "jihad" titles to drag people to carry out armed operations or to cooperate with militant organizations.


related

ISIS leader makes important confessions

Date: 2020-07-30 08:21:19
ISIS leader makes important confessions

Two Iraqi forces injured by roadside bomb explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-04-07 11:06:00
Two Iraqi forces injured by roadside bomb explosion in Kirkuk

ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Date: 2020-05-27 11:16:03
ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-29 10:01:31
ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad

One Al-Hashd member is killed in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-08-13 08:36:44
One Al-Hashd member is killed in an ISIS attack

The Iraqi forces arrest a senior ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-04-19 10:29:10
The Iraqi forces arrest a senior ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Iraq denies rumors about successor of Al-Baghdadi

Date: 2020-06-09 21:01:27
Iraq denies rumors about successor of Al-Baghdadi

A leader in PMF killed during an ISIS attack near Khanaqin

Date: 2020-03-10 11:53:32
A leader in PMF killed during an ISIS attack near Khanaqin