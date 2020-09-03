Iraq News

ISIS militant kills his sister for her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

Shafaq News / A security source stated that a member of ISIS executed his sister by gun power on Thursday because her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Forces in Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "a member of ISIS shot his sister because of her husband's affiliation to Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in the village of Zor Ganaus", five kilometers northeast of the city of Sharqat, north of Saladin.

The source indicated that three of the victim's brothers belong to ISIS and they agreed to kill their sister, while one of them carried out the crime and fled.

The security services transferred the body to the forensic medicine office and launched a campaign to find the perpetrator.

