Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

ISIS launches a triple attack in Jalawla

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-05T17:12:06+0000
ISIS launches a triple attack in Jalawla

Shafaq News / A security source reported that three soldiers were killed and wounded on Saturday in an ISIS attack in Jalawla, Diyala Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "ISIS attacked Al-Qala’a village in Sheikh Baba basin, north of Jalawla district, with mortar shells and sniper weapons, followed by an attack on a military post on the outskirts of the village."

He added that two soldiers died in the attack and a third was wounded.

 

The source pointed out that "a military force arrived in the area in search of the attackers who fled towards the nearby orchards and rivers."

 

related

New security approach to be taken in Samarra

Date: 2020-05-19 11:40:04
New security approach to be taken in Samarra

ISIS launches an attack against Iraqi forces in Jalawla district

Date: 2020-02-19 08:14:38
ISIS launches an attack against Iraqi forces in Jalawla district

People’s culture war helps to eliminate ISIS

Date: 2020-08-04 14:36:46
People’s culture war helps to eliminate ISIS

The Iraqi army and PMF launch a process to track ISIS western the country

Date: 2020-04-09 09:43:00
The Iraqi army and PMF launch a process to track ISIS western the country

Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

Date: 2020-05-31 09:32:27
Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

A security operation launched in Karbala after ISIS movements

Date: 2020-03-03 11:14:48
A security operation launched in Karbala after ISIS movements

New details about ISIS infiltration from Syria

Date: 2020-08-14 08:51:47
New details about ISIS infiltration from Syria

Three ISIS attacks take place in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-04-20 09:13:22
Three ISIS attacks take place in Kirkuk