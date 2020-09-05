ISIS launches a triple attack in Jalawla

Shafaq News / A security source reported that three soldiers were killed and wounded on Saturday in an ISIS attack in Jalawla, Diyala Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "ISIS attacked Al-Qala’a village in Sheikh Baba basin, north of Jalawla district, with mortar shells and sniper weapons, followed by an attack on a military post on the outskirts of the village."

He added that two soldiers died in the attack and a third was wounded.

The source pointed out that "a military force arrived in the area in search of the attackers who fled towards the nearby orchards and rivers."