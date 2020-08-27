ISIS attack: Two civilians’ bodies were found on Khanaqin

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala said today, Thursday, that the bodies of two civilians who were kidnapped by ISIS were found last night in the outskirts of Khanaqin.

On Wednesday, ISIS killed a civilian, kidnapped 4 others, and burned their two vehicles in the Dacca Mikael area, 13 km northwest of Khanaqin.

The source told Shafaq News, "The security forces found, today, the bodies of two brothers from the Zarkoush Ashaera (tribe), who were kidnapped by ISIS yesterday night on the outskirts of the village of Dacca Mikael, 13 km northwest of Khanaqin."

The source added, "Search is underway to uncover the fate of two other kidnapped detainees."

The areas of the outskirts of Khanaqin, 105 km northeast of Baqubah, have been subjected, during the past months, to attacks with improvised explosive devices that have killed and injured civilians and security officials, while specialists attributed the causes to the infiltration of terrorists fleeing from other governorates to the outskirts of Khanaqin.

Khanaqin is witnessing a clear increase in the rates of security breaches after the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces in 2017