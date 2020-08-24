Iraq News

ISIS Armed attack wounds police officers in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-24T19:14:40+0000
Shafaq News / On Monday, a security source said that ISIS had attacked a security post for the Iraqi forces in Kirkuk Governorate. 

The source told Shafaq News agency, "ISIS launched an attack on one of the Federal Police points in the south of Daquq district, Kirkuk.

He added, "The exposure resulted in the injury of two members of the Federal Police."

The incident came shortly after a similar ISIS attack targeted a military post in Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baqubah, Diyala, wounding an Iraqi soldier.

According to the director of Al-Azim sub-district, Abdul-Jabbar al-Obeidi, to Shafaq News agency the terrorists tried to target agricultural pumps and an electrical transformer near the military point, but the army forces forced them to leave.


