INSC: the demand for rights should be matched by the respect of the law

Shafaq News / Today, Monday, the Iraqi National Security Council (INSC) held a meeting chaired by the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss security developments in the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al-Kadhimi reiterated two issues; the first is for the need to protect peaceful demonstrators, and the second is to create suitable conditions for holding elections, and working with all efforts to provide the requirements for their success.

At the same time, he stressed the rejection of attacks on the security forces, indicating that the demand for rights should be matched by the respect of the law.

He directed the necessity of continuing to train the forces in charge of protecting demonstrators to perform their security tasks with high efficiency, taking into account high discipline and human rights principles.

The Council also discussed the Ashaeri conflicts in several governorates, and the necessity to plan to end them, as they spread panic among the people, and cause the fall of innocent victims, as well as use of illegal weapons.

The Council also discussed the rumors and their negative impact on the stability of society, so Al-Kadhimi directed to refuse all forms of rumors, especially those targeting the security services.

In its session, the Council also discussed the issue of prisons and enhancing security measures in them, where the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed to improve the protection in, and to enhance the implementation of human rights principles in accordance with international standards in prisons.



