Health Committee: billions of dollars are lost due to Corruption

Shafaq News / A member of the Parliamentary Health Committee, deputy of the "Saairun" coalition, Jawad Al-Mousawi, announced on Saturday that billions of dinars are lost due to corruption files at the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

Al-Mousawi said in a press conference held today and attended Shafaq News Agency, that "the Health and Environment Committee has raised about 30-40 files of corruption valued in hundreds of millions of dollars, to the Integrity Committee, and these files up to the moment have not been opened and no file has been resolved, “adding that the PM "has to address the Integrity committee to find out the reasons for not opening these files.

He indicated, "They may be reasons related to corruption or the control of some parties and large personalities over these files and prevent them from being opened."

Al-Mousawi added, "The documents prove that the corruption worth billions of dinars based on a report from the Office of Financial Supervision, as well as other files related to Corona examinations and their inaccuracy and manipulation of their preparation, for example a company conducts 500 examinations but receives money from the Ministry of Health for the value of a thousand tests."