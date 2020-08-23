Head of Baghdad investment commission to be held accountable for "violations"

Shafaq News / Member of the Parliamentary Economic and Investment Committee, MP Mazen Al-Fili, announced on Sunday that the head of Baghdad Investment Commission will be summoned after the parliament resumes its sessions, to hold him accountable for violations.

Al-Fili said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "All that we presented in our previous press conference was based on the report of the Office of Financial Supervision No. 24669 on 11/26/2018, as well as the Real Estate Bank book number 2341 on 10/2/2018 which prevents the Commission from working in the real estate belonging to the bank. Additionally, the commission did not submit in its response any official documents, except for unprofessional media polemics in which it tried to confuse the cards.

"The rights granted by the constitution allow the council of Representatives and to question any executive authority, to reveal the administrative and financial violations and the size of manipulation of public money, and this is part of the oversight work of the council", He added.

Al-Fili pointed out that he has, "files he will submit to the council of Representatives, which will show the administrative and financial violations committed by the Commission".



