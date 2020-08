Shafaq News / A security source reported, on Friday, that 4 soldiers had been injured in an explosion in two Iraqi governorates.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "an explosive device placed by ISIS terrorists in a village in Al-Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Diyala, exploded on a military vehicle", noting that 4 soldiers were wounded and taken to the hospital, while an investigation has been opened".