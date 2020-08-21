Former Iraqi ambassador to Italia passes away for COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Iraqi ambassador, Ahmed Bamerni, passed away on Friday from the complications of COVID-19.

Former Minister of foreign affairs Muhammad Ali Al-Hakim said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "We have just received the news of the death of our late friend and colleague, Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Bamerni, our former ambassador in Rome and head of the Organizations Department, from the complications of his infection with COVID-19.

Al-Hakim offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, Iraqi ambassadors and the Ministry's employees.