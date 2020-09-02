Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Fire broke out in a huge oil tank in Al-Qayyarah refinery

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-02T19:57:27+0000
Fire broke out in a huge oil tank in Al-Qayyarah refinery

Shafaq News / A security source said on Wednesday that a fire broke out in a 5 million liters' crude oil tank in Al- Qayyarah refinery in Nineveh Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a Thunderbolt ignited fire in a five million-liter crude oil tank in Al-Qayyarah refinery. The source added that four giant tanks are located next to the tank in which the fire broke out, which might escalate to a disaster if the flames reach them.

Thirteen firefighting teams were deployed to extinguish the fire according to the source.

Al-Qayyarah refinery is one of the most famous and oldest refineries in Iraq, as it was opened in 1950 by English oil companies.

 

 


related

Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Date: 2020-09-01 17:50:15
Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Date: 2020-08-25 08:47:22
Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Date: 2020-08-26 19:05:00
UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh