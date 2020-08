Shafaq News / On Saturday, a security source said that remains of 7 people had been found in south of the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a security force found the remains of (bones and 7 skulls) of unknown persons buried inside the power plant in the Yusufiya area, south of Baghdad.





In 2006-2008, Yusufiya witnessed sectarian violence that left many people dead.