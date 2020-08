Shafaq News / Feyli magazine, affiliated to Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media, celebrated the publication of its 200th issue in its sixteenth year.

The first issue of Feyli magazine was published in November 2004. 113 printed issues were published before turning the magazine into an electronic one.

The Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media for the Feyli Kurds was launched at the beginning of 2004, from which Shafaq News Agency and Shafaq Radio emerged from.