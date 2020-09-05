Egypt sends medical supplies to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Border Ports Authority of Baghdad International Airport announced, on Saturday, that a military plane loaded with 11 tons of medical aid had arrived from Egypt.

A statement by the Border Ports Authority, received by Shafaq News agency, indicated that "this aid comes as a contribution from Egypt to supply Iraqi medical institutions with the necessary equipment to combat the Coronavirus pandemic."

The statement continued, “The reception was in the presence of The Egyptian Officer in charge to Iraq and the Iraqi Health Undersecretary under the supervision of the Border Ports Authority / Baghdad International Airport Port, the Air Cargo and the Customs.