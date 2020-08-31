Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

"Dijlah TV" fires extend to neighboring residential homes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-31T15:46:00+0000
"Dijlah TV" fires extend to neighboring residential homes

Shafaq News / A security source reported told Shafaq News  agency that the fire, which was set by Shiite protesters, in the Dijlah TV headquarter on Monday, spread to neighboring residential houses in the in the Jadriya area in central Baghdad.

He added that the civil defense teams intervened to put out the fires in residential homes, while the protesters were still preventing the teams to put out the fire in the TV Channel.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News agency said that dozens of Shiite protesters broke into the headquarters of the Dijlah channel in the Jadriya in central Baghdad, after the "Dijlah Tarab" channel broadcast a concert, the night of Ashura, which they considered a transgression of the Husseini rituals.

He added that the protesters broke down the contents of the building before setting fire to it.

The Dijlah channel had apologized for broadcasting musical programs on the day of Ashura, and said, "What happened was not intentional," and it decided to close the channel temporarily.

Later, a security source told Shafaq News agency that the Civil Defense, who tried to put the fire out the channel’s headquarters, was attacked by the protestors.

related

Protestors set fire in Dijlah TV channel

Date: 2020-08-31 15:01:54
Protestors set fire in Dijlah TV channel

Saairun boycotts Dijlah TV

Date: 2020-08-31 17:34:22
Saairun boycotts Dijlah TV

The Interior Ministry comments on the Dijlah channel incident

Date: 2020-08-31 20:15:58
The Interior Ministry comments on the Dijlah channel incident

Iraqi authorities issue an arrest warrant against the owner of the Dijlah channel

Date: 2020-08-31 07:40:13
Iraqi authorities issue an arrest warrant against the owner of the Dijlah channel