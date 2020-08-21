Iraq News

Demonstrators close the Parliament's office in Basra

Date: 2020-08-21T16:57:03+0000
Shafaq News / tens of angry protestors closed, on Friday evening, the Parliament's office in Basra, and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at security forces who were heavily deployed in the area.

The demonstrators hung a banner on the gate of the office that read "Closed in the name of the people" in the Al-Ashar area in the center of Basra, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

The angry demonstrators gathered in Al-Bahariya Square in Basra, demanding the disclosure of the killers of the demonstrators and activists, amid tight security measures against the backdrop of calls for demonstrations launched yesterday on social media, while hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Al-Ashar area, amid persistent condemnation of the targeting of activists. Some of them carried pictures of activists who died in the assassinations.

Recently, many activists in the protests in Iraq have been targeted; some were killed and others were arrested. 

After the assassinations, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said via his twitter account, that any submission to the killers' threats is unacceptable. [we] will do whatever it takes to protect the society from the threats of outlaws.

The popular protests began in Iraq in October 2019 and are continuing in a limited way. They succeeded in overthrowing the previous government headed by Abdul Mahdi.

According to government figures, about 560 demonstrators and security personnel were killed during the protests, including tens of activists who were assassinated by unknown persons.

Al-Kadhimi's government has pledged to bring those involved in the killing of protestors and activists to justice. However, no arrest warrants has been issued so far. 

