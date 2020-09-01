Damascus: 60 US trucks enters Syria from Iraq

Shafaq News / The official Syrian agency, SANA, announced on Tuesday that dozens of trucks belonging to the US army entered the Syrian territory from Iraq.

The agency said "a convoy of 60 trucks accompanied by military vehicles belonging to the US forces, entered this afternoon through Al-Walid border crossing in the Al-Yaarubiyah district near the Iraqi border."

It added that these trucks "carrying military reinforcements and logistical materials and headed to their illegal bases in Al-Hasakah countryside."