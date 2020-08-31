"Cybercrimes" law to be voted on in an upcoming parliamentary session

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee confirmed, on Monday, the completion of the "Cybercrimes" law and its readiness to vote in the new legislative term of the parliament, amid fears that the aforementioned law would limit freedom of expression in the country.

A member of the committee, Ali Al-Ghanimi, told Shafaq News agency, "The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee and other parliamentary committees have completed the Cybercrimes Act", adding that, "it is now ready to voting in the new legislative term of Parliament".

He added, "the Cybercrimes Law is one of the important laws in the House of Representatives. It must be legislated after resuming the parliament sessions to limit the phenomenon of leakage of information and important documents to the Iraqi state on websites and social media".

It is noteworthy that the lack of agreement on most of its provisions and the opposition of civil society has delayed the approval of this law.

Many fear that implementing the law is a beginning of an era of freedom restriction. Some say that the passage of the law may be a starting point for criminalizing the criticism of parties, the quota system as well as religious and political symbols on social media.

MPs said last July that the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Cybercrimes Law and prepare it for voting in the upcoming sessions of the Council of Representatives, explaining that all procedures, legal and technical aspects of the law enforcement mechanisms will be completed after its approval.