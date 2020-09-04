Iraq News

Covid-19: More than 5000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday, more than 5000 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours, which is the highest record since the outbreak.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 23802 tests were performed today,

The newly 3611 recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 526, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 360, Medical City 97, Najaf 222, Al-Sulaymaniyah 101, Erbil 222, Karbala 233, Kirkuk 219, Diyala 133, Wasit 53, Babel 64, Basra 414, Maysan 148, Al-Diwaniyah 124, Dhi Qar 210, Al-Anbar 35, Muthanna 176, Saladin 154 and Nineveh 120 .

 

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 5036 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 517, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 855,Medica city 269,  Najaf 178, Al-Sulaymaniyah 164, Erbil 160, Duhok 273, Kirkuk 180, Karbala 243, Diyala 85, Wasit 166,  Basra 349, Maysan 60, Babel 90, Dhi Qar 245, Al-Diwaniyah 239, Al-Anbar 31, Muthanna 181, Nineveh 315, and Saladin 136.

 

While 84 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 5, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 2, Medical city 2, Najaf 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah 16, Erbil 6,Duhok 3,  Karbala 2, Kirkuk 5, Diyala 1, Basra 6, Maysan 2, Wasit 7, Babel 3, Dhi Qar 5, Nineveh 8, Al-Diwaniyah 6, and Muthanna 2.

 

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

·       Confirmed cases: 252075.

·       Recoveries 191368 (76% of the cases).

·       Inpatients: 53348, which 495 admitted to ICU.

·       Fatalities: 7359.

·       Tests: 1694285


