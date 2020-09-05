Iraq News

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-05T13:48:50+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday, more than 4500 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 23872 tests were performed today,

The newly 3891 recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 449, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 370, Medical City 101, Najaf 168, Al-Sulaymaniyah 76, Erbil 210, Duhok 206,  Karbala 335, Kirkuk 224, Diyala 122, Wasit 61, Babel 110, Basra 534, Maysan 130, Al-Diwaniyah 72, Dhi Qar 215, Al-Anbar 124, Muthanna 144 and Nineveh 240 .

 

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 4644 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 429, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 720,Medica city 101,  Najaf 240, Al-Sulaymaniyah 132, Erbil 201, Duhok 171, Kirkuk 157, Karbala 271, Diyala 107, Wasit 359,  Basra 423, Maysan 159, Babel 65, Dhi Qar 298, Al-Diwaniyah 270, Al-Anbar 36, Muthanna 245, Nineveh 125, and Saladin 135.

 

While 63 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 5, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 1, Medical city 3, Najaf 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah 9, Erbil 3,Duhok 1,  Karbala 4, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 2, Basra 7, Wasit 2, Babel 4, Dhi Qar 6, Nineveh 3, Al-Diwaniyah 2,Saladin 2 and Muthanna 2.

 

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

·       Confirmed cases: 256719.

·       Recoveries 195259 (76% of the cases).

·       Inpatients: 54038, which 523 admitted to ICU.

·       Fatalities: 7422.

·       Tests: 1718157

 

