Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday, more than 4500 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 23872 tests were performed today,

The newly 3891 recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 449, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 370, Medical City 101, Najaf 168, Al-Sulaymaniyah 76, Erbil 210, Duhok 206, Karbala 335, Kirkuk 224, Diyala 122, Wasit 61, Babel 110, Basra 534, Maysan 130, Al-Diwaniyah 72, Dhi Qar 215, Al-Anbar 124, Muthanna 144 and Nineveh 240 .

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 4644 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 429, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 720,Medica city 101, Najaf 240, Al-Sulaymaniyah 132, Erbil 201, Duhok 171, Kirkuk 157, Karbala 271, Diyala 107, Wasit 359, Basra 423, Maysan 159, Babel 65, Dhi Qar 298, Al-Diwaniyah 270, Al-Anbar 36, Muthanna 245, Nineveh 125, and Saladin 135.

While 63 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 5, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 1, Medical city 3, Najaf 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah 9, Erbil 3,Duhok 1, Karbala 4, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 2, Basra 7, Wasit 2, Babel 4, Dhi Qar 6, Nineveh 3, Al-Diwaniyah 2,Saladin 2 and Muthanna 2.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

· Confirmed cases: 256719.

· Recoveries 195259 (76% of the cases).

· Inpatients: 54038, which 523 admitted to ICU.

· Fatalities: 7422.

· Tests: 1718157