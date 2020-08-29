Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Saturday, 3834 new cases of Covid-19, as well as about 4000 recoveries and 77 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 19635 tests were performed today,

The newly recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 416, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 592, Medical City 101, Najaf 195, Al-Sulaymaniyah 95, Erbil 294, Karbala 377, Kirkuk 114, Diyala 157, Wasit 252, Babel 110, Basra 571, Maysan 119, Al-Diwaniyah 54, Dhi Qar 218, Al-Anbar 64, Muthanna 107, Saladin 19 and Nineveh 98 .

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 3834 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 403, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 242,Medica city 113, Najaf 291, Al-Sulaymaniyah 126, Erbil 195, Duhok 41, Kirkuk 135, Karbala 250, Diyala 113, Wasit 307, Basra 277, Maysan 138, Babel 150, Dhi Qar 266, Al-Diwaniyah 135, Al-Anbar 50, Muthanna 239, Nineveh 350, and Saladin 13.

While 77 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 6, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 1, Medical city 2, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 10, Erbil 12,Duhok 3, Karbala 1, Kirkuk 1, Diyala 1, Basra 7, Maysan 6, Wasit 4, Babel 9, Dhi Qar 7, Nineveh 1, Al-Diwaniyah 1, Anbar 3, Muthanna 3 and Saladin 1.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

· Confirmed cases: 227446.

· Recoveries 169020 (74.3% of the cases).

· Inpatients: 51535, which 579 admitted to ICU.

· Fatalities: 6891.

· Tests: 1567133