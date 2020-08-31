Covid-19: More than 3700 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Monday, 3757 new cases of Covid-19, as well as about 3722 recoveries and 83 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 18578 tests were performed today,

The newly recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 476, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 436, Medical City 91, Najaf 195, Al-Sulaymaniyah 115, Erbil 255, Karbala 328, Kirkuk 233, Diyala 67, Wasit 56, Babel 142, Basra 406, Maysan 92, Al-Diwaniyah 129, Dhi Qar 195, Al-Anbar 44, Muthanna 167, Saladin 7 and Nineveh 315 .

The statement indicated that the cases that are

diagnosed amounted to 3757 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 402, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 343,Medica city 93, Najaf 272, Al-Sulaymaniyah 179, Erbil 169, Duhok 243, Kirkuk 251, Karbala 126, Diyala 128, Wasit 143, Basra 319, Maysan 71, Babel 146, Dhi Qar 211, Al-Diwaniyah 202, Al-Anbar 55, Muthanna 142, Nineveh 109, and Saladin 153.

While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 6, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 1, Medical city 6, Najaf 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah 13, Erbil 9,Duhok 3, Karbala 3, Kirkuk 6, Diyala 2, Basra 8, Maysan 4, Wasit 4, Babel 2, Dhi Qar 2, Nineveh 4, Al-Diwaniyah 4, and Muthanna 3.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

· Confirmed cases: 234934.

· Recoveries 176602 (75.2% of the cases).

· Inpatients: 51290, which 512 admitted to ICU.

· Fatalities: 7042.

· Tests: 1605904