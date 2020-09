Shafaq News / The Shafaq News Agency reporter in Basra stated, on Monday, that a senior leader in the Sadrist movement had died of Corona virus.

The reporter said that the commander of the Imam al-Mahdi Army in Basra and the commander of the Samarra operations of the former Al-Salam (the peace) Brigades of the Sadrist movement, Naji al-Mariani, died today in the Sadr Teaching Hospital in Basra as a result of complications from his infection with the Coronavirus.