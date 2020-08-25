Covid-19: 3962 new cases today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday, 3962 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 3372 recoveries and 77 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 24522 tests were performed today,

The newly recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 336, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 420, Medical City 70, Najaf 233, Al-Sulaymaniyah 86, Erbil 226, Karbala 322, Kirkuk 98, Diyala 160, Wasit 179, Babel 297, Basra 315, Maysan 180, Al-Diwaniyah 87, Dhi Qar 119, Al-Anbar 52, Muthanna 64, Saladin 33 and Nineveh 95 .

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 3962 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 487, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 249,Medica city 93, Najaf 121, Al-Sulaymaniyah 140, Erbil 343, Duhok 194, Kirkuk 238, Karbala 239, Diyala 104, Wasit 246, Basra 392, Maysan 156, Babel 133, Dhi Qar 253, Al-Diwaniyah 141, Al-Anbar 83, Muthanna 53, Nineveh 251, and Saladin 46.

While 77 deaths were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4, Medical city 2, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 7, Erbil 6,Duhok 5, Karbala 4, Kirkuk 7, Diyala 1 , Basra 7, Wasit 7, Babel 1, Dhi Qar 1, Nineveh 3, Al-Diwaniyah 3,Muthanna 4.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

· Confirmed cases: 211947.

· Recoveries 153761 (72.5% of the cases).

· Inpatients: 51590, which 574 admitted to ICU.

· Fatalities: 6596.

· Tests: 1482187

In a second statement, the Ministry of Health dissociates itself from the increase in the infection rate after parties and political parties held it responsible.

The ministry said, "It was noticed recently that the Ministry of Health looked the responsible for increasing infections with Corona virus, and here we must make it clear that controlling any infection epidemic can be prevented by taking the necessary measures that the health authorities announce and define, and their implementation falls on citizens and other concerned authorities."

The statement warned that, "Since the outbreak, on a daily basis, the Ministry of Health has been issuing health instructions for the citizen and submitting the necessary recommendations to the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety."

"the ministry was calling through all the media for the necessity to commit to health instructions by wearing the mask and keeping social distancing." It added.

The statement declared that "in the months of Muharram and Safar, the Ministry of Health calls on the people to adhere to health instructions and maintain social distancing to avoid an increase in the number of cases."