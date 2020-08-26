Causalities in an ISIS attack

Shafaq News / A security source in Anbar said, on Wednesday, that ISIS had launched an attack on a police security post in the governorate, western Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Today, ISIS militants launched an attack on the 25th emergency regiment in the village of Al-Khasim, west of Anbar."

"The attack resulted in the death of two Iraqi policemen," he added.

Frequently, ISIS carries out offensive operations targeting security men and their headquarters in the governorates of Anbar, Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk and Nineveh.