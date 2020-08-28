Casualties among army personnel in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Shafaq News / A security source reported that multiple casualties were registered among the Iraqi army personnel on Friday in an attack by ISIS militants in Khanaqin district in Diyala governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS militants launched an attack on the army forces in the village of Shirk in Khanaqin district sparking violent clashes between the two sides.

The source added that three members of the army were wounded in the clashes while no information about the losses of the ISIS was disclosed.

The frequency of ISIS attacks against military and civilian targets has increased since the beginning of this year. This has raised widespread fears among the public that the organization will gain strength and influence again after its defeat in Iraq in 2017.



