COVID-19 cases among an Iraqi delegation might cancel Amman tripartite summit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-24T05:27:17+0000
Shafaq News / Member of the political bureau of Al-Hikma Movement, Fadi Al-Shammari, revealed, on Sunday, the possibility of canceling the tripartite summit between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt due to the registration of COVID-19 cases among an Iraqi delegation in Amman.

Al-Shamari added that the Iraqi Minister of Communications and the accompanying delegation had contracted COVID-19 upon their arrival in Amman today, and now they are quarantined along with the Jordanian Minister of Communications, the Iraqi ambassador and the embassy employees who received them.

A tripartite summit is scheduled to be held later this week between Al-Kadhimi, King Abdullah of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Amman.


