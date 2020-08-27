COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered on Thursday, more recoveries than cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
3794 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 393
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 535
Medical City 83
Najaf 304
Al-Sulaymaniyah 65
Erbil 296
Duhok 39
Karbala 239
Kirkuk 195
Diyala 125
Wasit 194
Basra 343
Maysan 159
Babel 107
Al-Diwaniyah 123
Dhi Qar 166
Al-Anbar 51
Al-Muthanna 87
Nineveh 235
Saladin 55
The newly diagnosed cases (3651) were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al- Rusafa 408
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 304
Medical City 71
Najaf 299
Al-Sulaymaniyah 111
Erbil 220
Duhok 78
Karbala 260
Kirkuk 151
Diyala 67
Wasit 240
Basra 254
Maysan 242
Babel 133
Al-Diwaniyah 151
Dhi Qar 113
Al-Anbar 62
Al-Muthanna 224
Nineveh 141
Saladin 122
while 72 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 5
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 5
Medicine City 2
Najaf 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 4
Erbil 11
Duhok 4
Karbala 9
Kirkuk 4
Diyala 3
Wasit 4
Basra 9
Maysan 1
Babel 5
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Al-Muthanna 1
Nineveh 3
The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 161009 (recovery rate 73.4%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 219435, including 51686 inpatients and 566 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6740.