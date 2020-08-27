Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-27T14:09:38+0000
COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered on Thursday, more recoveries than cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 

 3794 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 393

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 535

Medical City 83

Najaf 304

Al-Sulaymaniyah 65

Erbil 296

Duhok 39

Karbala 239

Kirkuk 195

Diyala 125

Wasit 194

Basra 343

Maysan 159

Babel 107

Al-Diwaniyah 123

Dhi Qar 166

Al-Anbar 51


Al-Muthanna 87

Nineveh 235

Saladin 55

The newly diagnosed cases (3651) were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al- Rusafa 408

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 304

Medical City 71

Najaf 299

Al-Sulaymaniyah 111

Erbil 220

Duhok 78

Karbala 260

Kirkuk 151

Diyala 67

Wasit 240

Basra 254

Maysan 242

Babel 133

Al-Diwaniyah 151

Dhi Qar 113

Al-Anbar 62

Al-Muthanna 224

Nineveh 141

Saladin 122

while 72 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 5

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 5

Medicine City 2

Najaf 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

   Erbil 11

Duhok 4

Karbala 9

Kirkuk 4

Diyala 3

Wasit 4

Basra 9

Maysan 1

Babel 5

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Al-Muthanna 1

Nineveh 3

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 161009 (recovery rate 73.4%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 219435, including 51686 inpatients and 566 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6740.


related

Covid-19: more than 180 thousand cases in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-17 14:47:49
Covid-19: more than 180 thousand cases in Iraq

COVID-19: 83 fatalities and 2800+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-04 12:31:32
COVID-19: 83 fatalities and 2800+ new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 2834 new cases and 2339 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-05 14:29:36
COVID-19: 2834 new cases and 2339 recoveries in Iraq today

Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-28 15:35:17
Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Former reporter passed away for COVID-19

Date: 2020-07-31 12:53:29
Former reporter passed away for COVID-19

COVID-19: 2900+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-30 14:02:19
COVID-19: 2900+ new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-06 13:46:09
Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

Covid-19: 3962 new cases today

Date: 2020-08-25 14:57:31
Covid-19: 3962 new cases today