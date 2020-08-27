COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered on Thursday, more recoveries than cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

3794 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 393

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 535

Medical City 83

Najaf 304

Al-Sulaymaniyah 65

Erbil 296

Duhok 39

Karbala 239

Kirkuk 195

Diyala 125

Wasit 194

Basra 343

Maysan 159

Babel 107

Al-Diwaniyah 123

Dhi Qar 166

Al-Anbar 51





Al-Muthanna 87

Nineveh 235

Saladin 55

The newly diagnosed cases (3651) were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al- Rusafa 408

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 304

Medical City 71

Najaf 299

Al-Sulaymaniyah 111

Erbil 220

Duhok 78

Karbala 260

Kirkuk 151

Diyala 67

Wasit 240

Basra 254

Maysan 242

Babel 133

Al-Diwaniyah 151

Dhi Qar 113

Al-Anbar 62

Al-Muthanna 224

Nineveh 141

Saladin 122

while 72 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 5

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 5

Medicine City 2

Najaf 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

Erbil 11

Duhok 4

Karbala 9

Kirkuk 4

Diyala 3

Wasit 4

Basra 9

Maysan 1

Babel 5

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Al-Muthanna 1

Nineveh 3

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 161009 (recovery rate 73.4%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 219435, including 51686 inpatients and 566 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6740.



