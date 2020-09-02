COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered on Wednesday 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
3732 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 542
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 200
Medical City 83
Najaf 265
Al-Sulaymaniyah 88
Erbil 278
Duhok 83
Karbala 211
Kirkuk 173
Diyala 156
Wasit 183
Basra 478
Maysan 174
Babel 87
Al-Diwaniyah 106
Dhi Qar 183
Al-Anbar 38
Al-Muthanna 159
Nineveh 80
Saladin 165
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 414
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 671
Medical City 127
Najaf 207
Al-Sulaymaniyah 147
Erbil 164
Duhok 268
Karbala 250
Kirkuk 128
Diyala 88
Wasit 207
Basra 157
Maysan 163
Babel 122
Al-Diwaniyah 194
Dhi Qar 204
Al-Anbar 25
Al-Muthanna 174
Nineveh 140
Saladin 96
while 78 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 3
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 5
Najaf 4
Al-Sulaymaniyah 12
Erbil 8
Duhok 7
Karbala 5
Kirkuk 2
Diyala 1
Wasit 3
Basra 3
Maysan 1
Babel 1
Al-Diwaniyah 9
Dhi Qar 8
Al-Muthanna 1
Nineveh 5
The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 184205 (recovery rate 76%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 242284, including 50878 inpatients and 527 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7201.