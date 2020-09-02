Iraq News

COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-02T14:28:43+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered on Wednesday 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

 

 3732 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 542

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 200

 

Medical City 83

 

Najaf 265

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 88

 

Erbil 278

 

Duhok 83

 

Karbala 211

 

Kirkuk 173

 

Diyala 156

 

Wasit 183

 

Basra 478

 

Maysan 174

 

Babel 87

 

Al-Diwaniyah 106

 

Dhi Qar 183

 

Al-Anbar 38

 

Al-Muthanna 159

 

Nineveh 80

 

Saladin 165

 

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 414

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 671

 

Medical City 127

 

Najaf 207

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 147

 

Erbil 164

 

Duhok 268

 

Karbala 250

 

Kirkuk 128

 

Diyala 88

 

Wasit 207

 

Basra 157

 

Maysan 163

 

Babel 122

 

Al-Diwaniyah 194

 

Dhi Qar 204

 

Al-Anbar 25

 

Al-Muthanna 174

 

Nineveh 140

 

Saladin 96

 

while 78 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 3

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 5

 

Najaf 4

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 12

 

   Erbil 8

 

Duhok 7

 

Karbala 5

 

Kirkuk 2

 

Diyala 1

 

Wasit 3

 

Basra 3

 

Maysan 1

 

Babel 1

 

Al-Diwaniyah 9

 

Dhi Qar 8

 

Al-Muthanna 1

 

Nineveh 5

 

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 184205 (recovery rate 76%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 242284, including 50878 inpatients and 527 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7201.

 

