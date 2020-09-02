COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered on Wednesday 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

3732 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 542

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 200

Medical City 83

Najaf 265

Al-Sulaymaniyah 88

Erbil 278

Duhok 83

Karbala 211

Kirkuk 173

Diyala 156

Wasit 183

Basra 478

Maysan 174

Babel 87

Al-Diwaniyah 106

Dhi Qar 183

Al-Anbar 38

Al-Muthanna 159

Nineveh 80

Saladin 165

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 414

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 671

Medical City 127

Najaf 207

Al-Sulaymaniyah 147

Erbil 164

Duhok 268

Karbala 250

Kirkuk 128

Diyala 88

Wasit 207

Basra 157

Maysan 163

Babel 122

Al-Diwaniyah 194

Dhi Qar 204

Al-Anbar 25

Al-Muthanna 174

Nineveh 140

Saladin 96

while 78 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 3

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 5

Najaf 4

Al-Sulaymaniyah 12

Erbil 8

Duhok 7

Karbala 5

Kirkuk 2

Diyala 1

Wasit 3

Basra 3

Maysan 1

Babel 1

Al-Diwaniyah 9

Dhi Qar 8

Al-Muthanna 1

Nineveh 5

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 184205 (recovery rate 76%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 242284, including 50878 inpatients and 527 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7201.