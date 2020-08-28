COVID-19: 74 fatalities and 4177 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Friday, 74 fatalities and 4177 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
3865 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 412
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 635
Medical City 72
Najaf 218
Al-Sulaymaniyah 57
Erbil 269
Duhok 235
Karbala 70
Kirkuk 144
Diyala 119
Wasit 136
Basra 423
Maysan 168
Babel 208
Al-Diwaniyah 174
Dhi Qar 180
Al-Anbar 73
Al-Muthanna 128
Nineveh 70
Saladin 74
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 529
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 455
Medical City 134
Najaf 280
Al-Sulaymaniyah 131
Erbil 208
Duhok 119
Karbala 293
Kirkuk 165
Diyala 92
Wasit 273
Basra 338
Maysan 166
Babel 201
Al-Diwaniyah 121
Dhi Qar 186
Al-Anbar 38
Al-Muthanna 136
Nineveh 166
Saladin 146
while 74 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 3
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3
Medical City 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 11
Erbil 9
Duhok 6
Karbala 4
Kirkuk 6
Diyala 1
Wasit 1
Basra 4
Maysan 2
Babel 9
Al-Diwaniyah 3
Al-Anbar 1
Al-Muthanna 4
Nineveh 6
The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 164874 (recovery rate 73.7%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 223612, including 582 inpatients and 566 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6814.