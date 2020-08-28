COVID-19: 74 fatalities and 4177 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Friday, 74 fatalities and 4177 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

3865 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 412

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 635

Medical City 72

Najaf 218

Al-Sulaymaniyah 57

Erbil 269

Duhok 235

Karbala 70

Kirkuk 144

Diyala 119

Wasit 136

Basra 423

Maysan 168

Babel 208

Al-Diwaniyah 174

Dhi Qar 180

Al-Anbar 73

Al-Muthanna 128

Nineveh 70

Saladin 74

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 529

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 455

Medical City 134

Najaf 280

Al-Sulaymaniyah 131

Erbil 208

Duhok 119

Karbala 293

Kirkuk 165

Diyala 92

Wasit 273

Basra 338

Maysan 166

Babel 201

Al-Diwaniyah 121

Dhi Qar 186

Al-Anbar 38

Al-Muthanna 136

Nineveh 166

Saladin 146

while 74 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 3

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3

Medical City 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 11

Erbil 9

Duhok 6

Karbala 4

Kirkuk 6

Diyala 1

Wasit 1

Basra 4

Maysan 2

Babel 9

Al-Diwaniyah 3

Al-Anbar 1

Al-Muthanna 4

Nineveh 6

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 164874 (recovery rate 73.7%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 223612, including 582 inpatients and 566 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6814.