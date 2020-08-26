Iraq News

COVID-19: 72 fatalities and 3800+ new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 72 fatalities and 3800+ new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Wednesday, 72 fatalities and more than 3800 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

 

 3454 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 383

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 210

 

Medical City 80

 

Najaf 289

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 69

 

Erbil 280

 

Karbala 292

 

Kirkuk 257

 

Diyala 154

 

Wasit 208

 

Basra 262

 

Maysan 167

 

Babel 222

 

Al-Diwaniyah 115

 

Dhi Qar 210

 

Al-Anbar 63

 

Al-Muthanna 94

 

Nineveh 50

 

Saladin 49

 

The newly diagnosed cases (3837) were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 442

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 225

 

Medical City 148

 

Najaf 110

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 109

 

Erbil 264

 

Duhok 90

 

Karbala 335

 

Kirkuk 191

 

Diyala 91

 

Wasit 229

 

Basra 320

 

Maysan 96

 

Babel 163

 

Al-Diwaniyah 192

 

Dhi Qar 270

 

Al-Anbar 85

 

Al-Muthanna 278

 

Nineveh 150

 

Saladin 49

 

while 72 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 6

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4

 

Medical City 1

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

 

   Erbil 8

 

Karbala 9

 

Kirkuk 3

 

Diyala 2

 

Wasit 2

 

Basra 8

 

Babel 4

 

Al-Diwaniyah 5

 

Dhi Qar 1

 

Al-Anbar 1

 

Al-Muthanna 4

 

Nineveh 6

 

 Saladin 2

 

    

 

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 157215 (recovery rate 72.9 %) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 215784, including 51901 inpatients and 595 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6668.


