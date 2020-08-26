COVID-19: 72 fatalities and 3800+ new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Wednesday, 72 fatalities and more than 3800 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
3454 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 383
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 210
Medical City 80
Najaf 289
Al-Sulaymaniyah 69
Erbil 280
Karbala 292
Kirkuk 257
Diyala 154
Wasit 208
Basra 262
Maysan 167
Babel 222
Al-Diwaniyah 115
Dhi Qar 210
Al-Anbar 63
Al-Muthanna 94
Nineveh 50
Saladin 49
The newly diagnosed cases (3837) were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 442
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 225
Medical City 148
Najaf 110
Al-Sulaymaniyah 109
Erbil 264
Duhok 90
Karbala 335
Kirkuk 191
Diyala 91
Wasit 229
Basra 320
Maysan 96
Babel 163
Al-Diwaniyah 192
Dhi Qar 270
Al-Anbar 85
Al-Muthanna 278
Nineveh 150
Saladin 49
while 72 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 6
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4
Medical City 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 6
Erbil 8
Karbala 9
Kirkuk 3
Diyala 2
Wasit 2
Basra 8
Babel 4
Al-Diwaniyah 5
Dhi Qar 1
Al-Anbar 1
Al-Muthanna 4
Nineveh 6
Saladin 2
The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 157215 (recovery rate 72.9 %) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 215784, including 51901 inpatients and 595 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6668.