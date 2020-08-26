COVID-19: 72 fatalities and 3800+ new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Wednesday, 72 fatalities and more than 3800 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

3454 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 383

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 210

Medical City 80

Najaf 289

Al-Sulaymaniyah 69

Erbil 280

Karbala 292

Kirkuk 257

Diyala 154

Wasit 208

Basra 262

Maysan 167

Babel 222

Al-Diwaniyah 115

Dhi Qar 210

Al-Anbar 63

Al-Muthanna 94

Nineveh 50

Saladin 49

The newly diagnosed cases (3837) were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 442

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 225

Medical City 148

Najaf 110

Al-Sulaymaniyah 109

Erbil 264

Duhok 90

Karbala 335

Kirkuk 191

Diyala 91

Wasit 229

Basra 320

Maysan 96

Babel 163

Al-Diwaniyah 192

Dhi Qar 270

Al-Anbar 85

Al-Muthanna 278

Nineveh 150

Saladin 49

while 72 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 6

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4

Medical City 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

Erbil 8

Karbala 9

Kirkuk 3

Diyala 2

Wasit 2

Basra 8

Babel 4

Al-Diwaniyah 5

Dhi Qar 1

Al-Anbar 1

Al-Muthanna 4

Nineveh 6

Saladin 2

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 157215 (recovery rate 72.9 %) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 215784, including 51901 inpatients and 595 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6668.