Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

COVID-19: 4750 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-03T14:29:53+0000
COVID-19: 4750 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment registered 74 deaths and more than 4750 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Iraq over the past 24 hours.

 

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 23029 samples have been examined in all the laboratories in Iraq for this day, bringing the total number of samples examined since the beginning of the disease in Iraq is 1670483.

 

The ministry stated that today it recorded 3552 cases of recovery in Iraq, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 514

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 392

 

Medical City 81

 

Najaf 199

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 78

 

Erbil 228

 

Duhok 103

 

Karbala 287

 

Kirkuk 109

 

Diyala 108

 

Wasit 283

 

Basra 253

 

Maysan 144

 

Babel 43

 

Al-Diwaniyah 229

 

Dhi Qar 195

 

Al-Anbar 42

 

Al-Muthanna 184

 

Nineveh 80

 

The statement added that 4,755 cases were registered today, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 439

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 1115

 

Medical City 109

 

Najaf 181

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 138

 

Erbil 267

 

Duhok 204

 

Karbala 150

 

Kirkuk 187

 

Diyala 69

 

Wasit 333

 

Basra 322

 

Maysan 174

 

Babel 113

 

Al-Diwaniyah 188

 

Dhi Qar 226

 

Al-Anbar 17

 

Al-Muthanna 309

 

Nineveh 82

 

Saladin 132

 

The statement indicated that 74 fatalities were registered as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 2

 

Medical City 3

 

Najaf 6

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

 

Erbil 9

 

Duhok 8

 

Karbala 2

 

Kirkuk 2

 

Diyala 2

 

Wasit 2

 

Basra 8

 

Maysan 2

 

Babel 2

 

Al-Diwaniyah 3

 

Dhi Qar 6

 

Al-Muthanna 2

 

Nineveh 4

 

Saladin 1

 

   

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 187757 (recovery rate 76%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 247039, including 52007 inpatients and 496 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7275.

 

 

related

COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-09 13:56:31
COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-28 15:35:17
Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Date: 2020-08-17 14:15:04
Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-02 14:28:43
COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4000+ cases and 85 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-19 13:25:53
COVID-19: 4000+ cases and 85 deaths in Iraq today

Covid-19: 1841 recoveries and 2095 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-01 16:51:43
Covid-19: 1841 recoveries and 2095 news cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 14:09:38
COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Covid-19: more than 180 thousand cases in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-17 14:47:49
Covid-19: more than 180 thousand cases in Iraq