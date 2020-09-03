COVID-19: 4750 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment registered 74 deaths and more than 4750 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Iraq over the past 24 hours.
The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 23029 samples have been examined in all the laboratories in Iraq for this day, bringing the total number of samples examined since the beginning of the disease in Iraq is 1670483.
The ministry stated that today it recorded 3552 cases of recovery in Iraq, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 514
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 392
Medical City 81
Najaf 199
Al-Sulaymaniyah 78
Erbil 228
Duhok 103
Karbala 287
Kirkuk 109
Diyala 108
Wasit 283
Basra 253
Maysan 144
Babel 43
Al-Diwaniyah 229
Dhi Qar 195
Al-Anbar 42
Al-Muthanna 184
Nineveh 80
The statement added that 4,755 cases were registered today, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 439
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 1115
Medical City 109
Najaf 181
Al-Sulaymaniyah 138
Erbil 267
Duhok 204
Karbala 150
Kirkuk 187
Diyala 69
Wasit 333
Basra 322
Maysan 174
Babel 113
Al-Diwaniyah 188
Dhi Qar 226
Al-Anbar 17
Al-Muthanna 309
Nineveh 82
Saladin 132
The statement indicated that 74 fatalities were registered as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 2
Medical City 3
Najaf 6
Al-Sulaymaniyah 6
Erbil 9
Duhok 8
Karbala 2
Kirkuk 2
Diyala 2
Wasit 2
Basra 8
Maysan 2
Babel 2
Al-Diwaniyah 3
Dhi Qar 6
Al-Muthanna 2
Nineveh 4
Saladin 1
The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 187757 (recovery rate 76%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 247039, including 52007 inpatients and 496 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7275.