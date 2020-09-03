COVID-19: 4750 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment registered 74 deaths and more than 4750 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Iraq over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 23029 samples have been examined in all the laboratories in Iraq for this day, bringing the total number of samples examined since the beginning of the disease in Iraq is 1670483.

The ministry stated that today it recorded 3552 cases of recovery in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 514

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 392

Medical City 81

Najaf 199

Al-Sulaymaniyah 78

Erbil 228

Duhok 103

Karbala 287

Kirkuk 109

Diyala 108

Wasit 283

Basra 253

Maysan 144

Babel 43

Al-Diwaniyah 229

Dhi Qar 195

Al-Anbar 42

Al-Muthanna 184

Nineveh 80

The statement added that 4,755 cases were registered today, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 439

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 1115

Medical City 109

Najaf 181

Al-Sulaymaniyah 138

Erbil 267

Duhok 204

Karbala 150

Kirkuk 187

Diyala 69

Wasit 333

Basra 322

Maysan 174

Babel 113

Al-Diwaniyah 188

Dhi Qar 226

Al-Anbar 17

Al-Muthanna 309

Nineveh 82

Saladin 132

The statement indicated that 74 fatalities were registered as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 2

Medical City 3

Najaf 6

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

Erbil 9

Duhok 8

Karbala 2

Kirkuk 2

Diyala 2

Wasit 2

Basra 8

Maysan 2

Babel 2

Al-Diwaniyah 3

Dhi Qar 6

Al-Muthanna 2

Nineveh 4

Saladin 1

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 187757 (recovery rate 76%) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 247039, including 52007 inpatients and 496 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7275.