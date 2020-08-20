COVID-19: 3995 new cases and 87 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 3995 new cases, 2831 recoveries and 87 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 2831 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 343
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 230
Medical City 81
Najaf 190
Al-Sulaymaniyah 136
Erbil 218
Karbala 330
Kirkuk 56
Diyala 91
Wasit 133
Basra 317
Maysan 95
Babel 121
Al-Diwaniyah 104
Dhi Qar 140
Al-Anbar 66
Nineveh 174
Saladin 6
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 523
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 189
Medical City 124
Najaf 157
Al-Sulaymaniyah 159
Erbil 181
Duhok 143
Karbala 278
Kirkuk 213
Diyala 80
Wasit 236
Basra 467
Maysan 145
Babel 150
Al-Diwaniyah 97
Dhi Qar 188
Al-Anbar 102
Al-Muthanna 173
Nineveh 363
Saladin 27
While 87 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3
Medical City 4
Najaf 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 8
Erbil 15
Duhok 1
Karbala 6
Kirkuk 8
Diyala 1
Wasit 7
Basra 10
Maysan 1
Babel 8
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Dhi Qar 2
Al-Anbar 1
Al-Muthanna 3
Nineveh 2
Saladin 1
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 192797, while the total number of recoveries became 137200. The death toll is 6208.