Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

COVID-19: 3995 new cases and 87 fatalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-20T12:05:22+0000
COVID-19: 3995 new cases and 87 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 3995 new cases, 2831 recoveries and 87 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

 

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 2831 cases, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 343

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 230

 

Medical City 81

 

Najaf 190

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 136

 

Erbil 218

 

Karbala 330

 

Kirkuk 56

 

Diyala 91

 

Wasit 133

 

Basra 317

 

Maysan 95

 

Babel 121

 

Al-Diwaniyah 104

 

Dhi Qar 140

 

Al-Anbar 66

 

Nineveh 174

 

Saladin 6

 

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 523

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 189

 

Medical City 124

 

Najaf 157

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 159

 

Erbil 181

 

Duhok 143

 

Karbala 278

 

Kirkuk 213

 

Diyala 80

 

Wasit 236

 

Basra 467

 

Maysan 145

 

Babel 150

 

Al-Diwaniyah 97

 

Dhi Qar 188

 

Al-Anbar 102

 

Al-Muthanna 173

 

Nineveh 363

 

Saladin 27

 

While 87 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3

 

Medical City 4

 

Najaf 1

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 8

 

   Erbil 15

 

Duhok 1

 

Karbala 6

 

Kirkuk 8

 

Diyala 1

 

Wasit 7

 

Basra 10

 

Maysan 1

 

Babel 8

 

Al-Diwaniyah 1

 

Dhi Qar 2

 

Al-Anbar 1

 

Al-Muthanna 3

 

Nineveh 2

 

Saladin 1                

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 192797, while the total number of recoveries became 137200. The death toll is 6208.


related

Covid-19: 45 fatalities and 1150 recovery in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-15 17:28:39
Covid-19: 45 fatalities and 1150 recovery in Iraq today

Covid-19: 1841 recoveries and 2095 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-01 16:51:43
Covid-19: 1841 recoveries and 2095 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 84 fatalities and 1862 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-23 19:36:13
Covid-19: 84 fatalities and 1862 new cases in Iraq today

Najaf records 87 new Covid-19 infections

Date: 2020-06-09 11:25:03
Najaf records 87 new Covid-19 infections

Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-28 15:35:17
Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-18 16:03:06
COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-09 13:56:31
COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4000+ new cases and 68 fatalities today in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-14 12:47:12
COVID-19: 4000+ new cases and 68 fatalities today in Iraq