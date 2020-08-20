COVID-19: 3995 new cases and 87 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 3995 new cases, 2831 recoveries and 87 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 2831 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 343

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 230

Medical City 81

Najaf 190

Al-Sulaymaniyah 136

Erbil 218

Karbala 330

Kirkuk 56

Diyala 91

Wasit 133

Basra 317

Maysan 95

Babel 121

Al-Diwaniyah 104

Dhi Qar 140

Al-Anbar 66

Nineveh 174

Saladin 6

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 523

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 189

Medical City 124

Najaf 157

Al-Sulaymaniyah 159

Erbil 181

Duhok 143

Karbala 278

Kirkuk 213

Diyala 80

Wasit 236

Basra 467

Maysan 145

Babel 150

Al-Diwaniyah 97

Dhi Qar 188

Al-Anbar 102

Al-Muthanna 173

Nineveh 363

Saladin 27

While 87 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3

Medical City 4

Najaf 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 8

Erbil 15

Duhok 1

Karbala 6

Kirkuk 8

Diyala 1

Wasit 7

Basra 10

Maysan 1

Babel 8

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Dhi Qar 2

Al-Anbar 1

Al-Muthanna 3

Nineveh 2

Saladin 1

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 192797, while the total number of recoveries became 137200. The death toll is 6208.