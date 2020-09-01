COVID-19: 3871 recoveries and 3404 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered on Tuesday 3871 recoveries and 3404 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
3871 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 558
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 400
Medical City 91
Najaf 274
Al-Sulaymaniyah 95
Erbil 267
Duhok 109
Karbala 297
Kirkuk 195
Diyala 69
Wasit 231
Basra 401
Maysan 185
Babel 131
Al-Diwaniyah 96
Dhi Qar 190
Al-Anbar 67
Al-Muthanna 83
Nineveh 100
Saladin 32
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 463
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 328
Medical City 67
Najaf 229
Al-Sulaymaniyah 175
Erbil 189
Duhok 231
Karbala 220
Kirkuk 122
Diyala 78
Wasit 99
Basra 200
Maysan 149
Babel 59
Al-Diwaniyah 210
Dhi Qar 245
Al-Anbar 15
Al-Muthanna 220
Nineveh 95
Saladin 10
While 81 fatalities were recorded and distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4
Baghdad Al-Karkh 5
Medical City 6
Najaf 2
Al-Sulaymaniyah 9
Erbil 10
Duhok 5
Karbala 4
Kirkuk 8
Wasit 1
Basra 9
Maysan 2
Babel 2
Al-Diwaniyah 2
Dhi Qar 8
Al-Muthanna 1
Nineveh 3
The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 180473 (recovery rate 75.7 %) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 238338, including 50742 inpatients and 521 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7123.