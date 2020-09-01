Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

COVID-19: 3871 recoveries and 3404 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-01T12:48:34+0000
COVID-19: 3871 recoveries and 3404 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered on Tuesday 3871 recoveries and 3404 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

3871 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 558

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 400

 

Medical City 91

 

Najaf 274

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 95

 

Erbil 267

 

Duhok 109

 

Karbala 297

 

Kirkuk 195

 

Diyala 69

 

Wasit 231

 

Basra 401

 

Maysan 185

 

Babel 131

 

Al-Diwaniyah 96

 

Dhi Qar 190

 

Al-Anbar 67

 

Al-Muthanna 83

 

Nineveh 100

 

Saladin 32

 

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 463

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 328

 

Medical City 67

 

Najaf 229

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 175

 

Erbil 189

 

Duhok 231

 

Karbala 220

 

Kirkuk 122

 

Diyala 78

 

Wasit 99

 

Basra 200

 

Maysan 149

 

Babel 59

 

Al-Diwaniyah 210

 

Dhi Qar 245

 

Al-Anbar 15

 

Al-Muthanna 220

 

Nineveh 95

 

Saladin 10

 

While 81 fatalities were recorded and distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4

 

Baghdad Al-Karkh 5

 

Medical City 6

 

Najaf 2

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 9

 

   Erbil 10

 

Duhok 5

 

Karbala 4

 

Kirkuk 8

 

Wasit 1

 

Basra 9

 

Maysan 2

 

Babel 2

 

Al-Diwaniyah 2

 

Dhi Qar 8

 

Al-Muthanna 1

 

Nineveh 3

 

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 180473 (recovery rate 75.7 %) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 238338, including 50742 inpatients and 521 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7123.


related

Iraqi MoH: not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures will lead to unimaginable consequences

Date: 2020-08-07 15:01:49
Iraqi MoH: not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures will lead to unimaginable consequences

Covid-19: More than 200 thousand cases

Date: 2020-08-22 13:41:04
Covid-19: More than 200 thousand cases

Iraq to be prepared for a big wave of Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-13 09:07:22
Iraq to be prepared for a big wave of Covid-19

A well-known Iraqi businessman died of Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-24 15:11:20
A well-known Iraqi businessman died of Covid-19

WHO: Covid-19 Pandemic is driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group

Date: 2020-08-18 06:28:40
WHO: Covid-19 Pandemic is driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group

Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-27 16:59:27
Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

COVID-19: 74 fatalities and 4177 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-28 13:45:34
COVID-19: 74 fatalities and 4177 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases

Date: 2020-06-09 15:58:57
Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases