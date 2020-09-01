COVID-19: 3871 recoveries and 3404 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered on Tuesday 3871 recoveries and 3404 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

3871 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 558

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 400

Medical City 91

Najaf 274

Al-Sulaymaniyah 95

Erbil 267

Duhok 109

Karbala 297

Kirkuk 195

Diyala 69

Wasit 231

Basra 401

Maysan 185

Babel 131

Al-Diwaniyah 96

Dhi Qar 190

Al-Anbar 67

Al-Muthanna 83

Nineveh 100

Saladin 32

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 463

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 328

Medical City 67

Najaf 229

Al-Sulaymaniyah 175

Erbil 189

Duhok 231

Karbala 220

Kirkuk 122

Diyala 78

Wasit 99

Basra 200

Maysan 149

Babel 59

Al-Diwaniyah 210

Dhi Qar 245

Al-Anbar 15

Al-Muthanna 220

Nineveh 95

Saladin 10

While 81 fatalities were recorded and distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 4

Baghdad Al-Karkh 5

Medical City 6

Najaf 2

Al-Sulaymaniyah 9

Erbil 10

Duhok 5

Karbala 4

Kirkuk 8

Wasit 1

Basra 9

Maysan 2

Babel 2

Al-Diwaniyah 2

Dhi Qar 8

Al-Muthanna 1

Nineveh 3

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 180473 (recovery rate 75.7 %) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 238338, including 50742 inpatients and 521 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 7123.