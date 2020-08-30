COVID-19: 3731 new cases and 68 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 3731 new cases, 3860 recoveries, and 68 fatalities in the past 24 hours.



3860 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 446

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 382

Medical City 104

Najaf 240

Al-Sulaymaniyah 76

Erbil 217

Karbala 276

Kirkuk 333

Diyala 121

Wasit 156

Basra 479

Maysan 140

Babel 205

Al-Diwaniyah 120

Dhi Qar 235

Al-Anbar 133

Al-Muthanna 112

Nineveh 85

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 374

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 346

Medical City 62

Najaf 334

Al-Sulaymaniyah 161

Erbil 138

Duhok 241

Karbala 269

Kirkuk 118

Diyala 75

Wasit 246

Basra 395

Maysan 137

Babel 53

Al-Diwaniyah 163

Dhi Qar 242

Al-Anbar 35

Al-Muthanna 187

Nineveh 128

Saladin 27

while 68 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 5

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3

Medical City 1

Najaf 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 1

Erbil 14

Duhok 2

Karbala 1

Kirkuk 4

Diyala 1

Wasit 2

Basra 8

Maysan 1

Babel 3

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Al-Anbar 2

Al-Muthanna 4

Nineveh 14

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 172880 (recovery rate 74.8 %) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 231177, including 51338 inpatients and 542 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6959.



