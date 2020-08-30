COVID-19: 3731 new cases and 68 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 3731 new cases, 3860 recoveries, and 68 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
3860 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 446
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 382
Medical City 104
Najaf 240
Al-Sulaymaniyah 76
Erbil 217
Karbala 276
Kirkuk 333
Diyala 121
Wasit 156
Basra 479
Maysan 140
Babel 205
Al-Diwaniyah 120
Dhi Qar 235
Al-Anbar 133
Al-Muthanna 112
Nineveh 85
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 374
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 346
Medical City 62
Najaf 334
Al-Sulaymaniyah 161
Erbil 138
Duhok 241
Karbala 269
Kirkuk 118
Diyala 75
Wasit 246
Basra 395
Maysan 137
Babel 53
Al-Diwaniyah 163
Dhi Qar 242
Al-Anbar 35
Al-Muthanna 187
Nineveh 128
Saladin 27
while 68 mortalities were registered and distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 5
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3
Medical City 1
Najaf 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 1
Erbil 14
Duhok 2
Karbala 1
Kirkuk 4
Diyala 1
Wasit 2
Basra 8
Maysan 1
Babel 3
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Al-Anbar 2
Al-Muthanna 4
Nineveh 14
The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 172880 (recovery rate 74.8 %) while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 231177, including 51338 inpatients and 542 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6959.