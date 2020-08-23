COVID-19: 3000+ new cases and 75 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Sunday, 75 fatalities and more than 3291 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

3016 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 310

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 326

Medical City 80

Najaf 157

Al-Sulaymaniyah 94

Erbil 215

Duhok 81

Karbala 280

Kirkuk 91

Diyala 135

Wasit 156

Basra 339

Maysan 84

Babel 45

Al-Diwaniyah 107

Dhi Qar 220

Al-Anbar 64

Al-Muthanna 92

Nineveh 90

Saladin 50

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 527

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 185

Medical City 54

Najaf 207

Al-Sulaymaniyah 140

Erbil 194

Duhok 189

Karbala 221

Kirkuk 96

Diyala 148

Wasit 146

Basra 330

Maysan 132

Babel 48

Al-Diwaniyah 125

Dhi Qar 199

Al-Anbar 97

Al-Muthanna 78

Nineveh 128

Saladin 47

The Ministry of Health indicated that 75 patients passed away from the complications of the virus, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 6

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 5

Medical City 6

Al-Sulaymaniyah 7

Erbil 10

Karbala 3

Kirkuk 7

Diyala 2

Wasit 6

Basra 8

Maysan 2

Babel 4

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Dhi Qar 1

Al-Muthanna 1

Nineveh 6

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 146409 (recovery rate 71.6%), while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 204341, including 51504 inpatients and 661 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6428.



