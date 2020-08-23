COVID-19: 3000+ new cases and 75 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Sunday, 75 fatalities and more than 3291 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
3016 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus in Iraq, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 310
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 326
Medical City 80
Najaf 157
Al-Sulaymaniyah 94
Erbil 215
Duhok 81
Karbala 280
Kirkuk 91
Diyala 135
Wasit 156
Basra 339
Maysan 84
Babel 45
Al-Diwaniyah 107
Dhi Qar 220
Al-Anbar 64
Al-Muthanna 92
Nineveh 90
Saladin 50
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 527
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 185
Medical City 54
Najaf 207
Al-Sulaymaniyah 140
Erbil 194
Duhok 189
Karbala 221
Kirkuk 96
Diyala 148
Wasit 146
Basra 330
Maysan 132
Babel 48
Al-Diwaniyah 125
Dhi Qar 199
Al-Anbar 97
Al-Muthanna 78
Nineveh 128
Saladin 47
The Ministry of Health indicated that 75 patients passed away from the complications of the virus, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 6
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 5
Medical City 6
Al-Sulaymaniyah 7
Erbil 10
Karbala 3
Kirkuk 7
Diyala 2
Wasit 6
Basra 8
Maysan 2
Babel 4
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Dhi Qar 1
Al-Muthanna 1
Nineveh 6
The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 146409 (recovery rate 71.6%), while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 204341, including 51504 inpatients and 661 ICU patients. The death toll has reached 6428.