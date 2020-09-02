COVID-19: 1100+ cases in Al-Karkh in a single day

Shafaq News / A source informed Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday that the Al-Karkh, Baghdad, registered a new record of daily COVID-19 case-counts.

The source said that 1115 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Al-Karkh, indicating that it was the highest daily toll since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The source indicated that new cases will be announced in the epidemiological report on Thursday.

COVID-19 began to gradually escalate in Iraq about three months ago, when the authorities relaxed the restrictions imposed to prevent it's spread.

Despite the current risks associated with the pandemic, the country is witnessing large religious gatherings, as in Karbala for the commemoration ceremonies of Ashura.

Iraq has registered 242,284 confirmed cases, 184,205 recoveries and 7201 deaths of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.