Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

Shafaq News/ The riot police dispersed hundreds of angry demonstrators by force in the southernmost city of Basra, after protestors set fire to the parliament office in the governorate.

A protestor and a security source told Shafaq News agency that the security forces used tear gas to disperse protestors, who stormed the streets against the backdrop of assassinations that affected civic activists.

For his part, a security source told Shafaq News agency that 7 members of the security forces were injured.

Basra police confirmed that they would adhere to the utmost "restraint" despite the demonstrators' use of Molotov cocktails and throwing stones.

Police said in a statement, "despite the proper treatment and providing the necessary protection for a demonstration of a group of Basra citizens, Molotov cocktails and stones were thrown at the security forces in return, leaving injuries among them".

He added, "this came as our security forces were performing their duties to protect the demonstrators and secure the demonstration area...".





"The reason why some groups inside the demonstrations used large quantities of Molotov cocktails, in addition to throwing stones... is to disrupt Security and stability in the province".

The Basra police media called on all peaceful demonstrators to, "cooperate to prevent violent groups from practicing these acts that require a response in accordance with the law".



