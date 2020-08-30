Basra police carries out "the second phase" of a major security campaign

Shafaq News / Basra Governorate Police stated, on Sunday, that it has established the second phase of the "major" security campaign to implement arrest warrants against inductees with terrorism and confiscation of weapons, equipment and vehicles, as well as drugs smuggling.

Basra Police Media said in a statement received Shafaq News Agency that according to the directives of the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi and the Undersecretary for Police Affairs, "Basra Governorate Police has been carrying out the second phase of the major security campaign for the past seven days under the supervision and field follow-up by Basra Governorate Police Chief, Abbas Naji Adam, to implement arrest warrants against wanted persons in the governorate".

The statement added, "The operations resulted in the arrest of two inductees, who are wanted by the court in accordance with Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law and the arrest of 317 defendants who are wanted by court according to various criminal articles", indicating that, "5 Kalashnikov rifles, various ammunition and three pistols were seized".

Basra police statement added, "narcotic substances, drug abuse tools and narcotic pills were also seized. The defendants were referred to the judiciary", adding, "The security teams of the emergency police and patrol police detachments also seized 1367 vehicles and 2097 motorcycles that Violates the rules and instructions of the Traffic Directorate".

"This operation comes as part of continuous inspection campaigns to extend security and stability in the governorate" noting that, "Basra police are proceeding with law enforcement operations to reassure the population of the presence of security forces that are capable of maintaining security and striking with an iron fist on those who dare to tamper the security and stability of the governorate".

It is worth noting that the security crackdown comes against the background of widespread chaos and security breakdowns in Basra Governorate, in which unidentified gunmen assassinated and targeted civic activists; in addition to the spread of organized crime and armed clan conflicts.



