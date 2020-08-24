Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Basra local government warn from irresponsible social media pages

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-24T06:07:43+0000
Basra local government warn from irresponsible social media pages

Shafaq News / The official spokesman in Basra held the Media and Communications Commission responsible for fake news published on some social media pages, that are causing chaos in the governorate.

Mu'in al-Hasan told Shafaq News agency, "Some pages do not carry official addresses and destabilize the security situation in Basra", stressing the need to "activate specialized bodies to combat cybercrimes related to broadcasting and spreading rumors that create chaos in the governorate".

He called, "to confront fake pages", indicating that "the Communications and Media Commission and the competent authorities must follow up those networks that do not carry official addresses and run by people belonging to some parties that aim to affect Basra through rumors".

 


related

Two Civic activists sustained injuries in an assassination attempt in Basra

Date: 2020-08-17 16:17:05
Two Civic activists sustained injuries in an assassination attempt in Basra

Demonstrators close the Parliament's office in Basra

Date: 2020-08-21 16:57:03
Demonstrators close the Parliament's office in Basra

"Empty bags" threatens the lives of 7,000 cancer patients in Basra

Date: 2020-07-25 17:03:18
"Empty bags" threatens the lives of 7,000 cancer patients in Basra

Armed attack on a local company in Basra

Date: 2020-08-18 14:06:35
Armed attack on a local company in Basra

Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

Date: 2020-08-21 18:47:10
Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

Violent protests in three governorates over increased power outages

Date: 2020-07-27 20:22:30
Violent protests in three governorates over increased power outages

Basra protesters escalate against Al-Eidani

Date: 2020-08-18 16:33:19
Basra protesters escalate against Al-Eidani

Basra protests: private and emergency meeting to be hold

Date: 2020-08-22 11:36:16
Basra protests: private and emergency meeting to be hold