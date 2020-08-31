Basra Police arrests a dangerous gang

Shafaq News / Basra Police stated, on Monday, that they had arrested a "criminal gang” disguised in military uniform, while it indicated that the detainees had confessed to several crimes, in partnership with other defendants.

Basra police media said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "After intelligence about the presence of a gang impersonating a security force, the Basra Crime Department arrested two accused.”

The statement added that the detainees were seized with "two vehicles, Kalashnikovs, military uniforms and other equipment," indicating that they confessed the crimes, including kidnapping and killing a citizen and setting up fake security barriers to stop the convoys of oil companies operating in Basra Governorate and taking money from them, and they also seized Agricultural lands in the Manawi al-lajm area

The statement declared that "legal measures have been taken against them and referred to the judiciary."

On August 23, the Basra Police Command revealed the arrest of 304 people, and seized about 3 thousand vehicles within three days.

The arrests and security campaigns in Basra came in light of the security breakdown in the governorate, where unidentified gunmen assassinated civilian activists in the demonstrations. Likewise, the spread of crime and armed Ashaer conflicts, which have not been stopped .