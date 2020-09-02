Barzani met with Macron in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met this afternoon, Wednesday, with French President Emmanuel Macron in Baghdad as part of his visit to Iraq program.

After a series of meetings with the Iraqi parties conducted by the two sides, Barzani and Macron entered into a meeting to discuss a number of issues of common interest. The meeting is likely to touch upon the bilateral relations between Erbil and Paris, as well as relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and ways of rapprochement between the various Iraqi parties.

French President Macron is visiting Baghdad on a short visit, during which he met with the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi. Macron had asked Barzani, President of Kurdistan region, to meet him in Baghdad due to the short duration of the visit, which he stated that it will last few hours only.