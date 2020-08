Shafaq News / A security source said, on Saturday, that a security force had seized high-explosive materials and devices in an area north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency, “Baghdad police found 21 explosive devices and 7 tanks of 10 and 20 liters containing C4.”

The source explained, "A security cordon was imposed and the materials were removed by the expert without any incident."