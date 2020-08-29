Are there Saudi forces at Taji base?

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Joint Operations Command in Iraq, Tahsin Al-Khafaji denied about the presence of non-Iraqi forces at Taji base, north of Baghdad.

Al-Khafaji told state media that the reports by some news agencies saying that Saudi soldiers had left the Taji air base were "untrue."

Al-Khafaji explained that the forces present at Taji base are the Iraqi security forces only.

Previously, "there was a presence of the US-coalition forces, but those forces handed over their positions to the Iraqi forces,” to Al-Khafaji added.

The Joint Operations Command had announced earlier that it had received Site No. 8 in Camp Taji from the International Coalition Forces, indicating that this site was used to train and equip Iraqi forces by the American, Australian and New Zealand forces.

The US-coalition began to temporarily withdraw its forces from Iraq, last March, due to the spread of the Corona virus.

The British Ministry of Defense announced earlier in February that it would withdraw part of its operating forces in Iraq as a "precautionary measure."