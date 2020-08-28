Iraq News

An inter-clan conflict in Baghdad inflicts human and material casualties

Shafaq News / A security source said on Friday that a violent inter-clan conflict had erupted in the capital, Baghdad, causing human casualties and setting fire to houses and vehicles.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An inter-clan conflict broke out between two clans in which light and medium weapons were used in Al-Husseiniyah district on the outskirts of Baghdad".

The source indicated, "Five injuries were registered as a preliminary outcome on both sides", while, "the fire broke out in many houses and vehicles as a result of the armed conflict".

The source added, "More than 70 military Hummer cars of the 11th division of the army were deployed in an attempt to control the conflict".

In the same context, the civil defense directorate announced in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 15 firefighting vehicles are currently attempting to extinguish the fire under the direct supervision of the head of the directorate, Major General Kadhim Buhan.

