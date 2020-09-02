Iraq News

An attack on a convoy of the international coalition damages a civilian vehicle and injures a citizen

Date: 2020-09-02T17:40:04+0000
Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell reported on Wednesday that an attack intended to be on a convoy of supplies for the US-led international coalition missed its target and detonated a civilian vehicle injuring a civilian in Babel Governorate

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "an explosive device placed on the international highway in Babel Governorate, went off after a convoy of a civilian transport company contracted with the International Coalition passed by".

He added that the explosion resulted in damaging a civilian vehicle that was traveling behind the convoy by a great distance and injuring a civilian who was close to the scene.

 This attack is not the first of his kind, as a supplies convoy of the international coalition was attacked recurrently in the past two months in incidents for which no party has claimed responsibility.

