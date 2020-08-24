An Iraqi parliamentary committee discloses the details of Amman's tripartite summit

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee disclosed, on Monday, details of the tripartite summit meeting scheduled for tomorrow in Jordan, stressing the importance of strengthening the economic relations and cooperation between Baghdad, Cairo and Amman.

Member of the committee, Amer Al-Fayez, told Shafaq News agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein, will hold a meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Jordanian capital, Amman".

Al-Fayez added, "The meeting will enhance bilateral, economic, security and cultural relations between Baghdad, Cairo and Amman", noting that, "the summit will discuss the importance of security and intelligence cooperation to fight ISIS and terrorist groups".

Yesterday, Sunday, reports said that the summit might be canceled due to the registration COVID-19 cases among an Iraqi delegation to Amman.