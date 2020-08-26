An Iraqi military force attacked a Kuwaiti diplomatic mission

Shafaq News / A private security source said, on Wednesday, that an Iraqi military force had attacked a Kuwaiti diplomatic mission in Basra.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "A force of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense attacked a Kuwaiti diplomatic mission at the gate of the Safwan border crossing."

He added that "the military force in Safwan recorded several mistakes during the past 48 hours," noting that it "prevented the entry of dozens of Iraqi trucks that wanted to bring oxygen from the Kuwaiti side."